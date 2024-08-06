Watch: Controversial US Influencer Gifts Donald Trump A Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk Reacts

Adin Ross has been banned from Twitch multiple times for hate speech and inappropriate content

Adin Ross, a streamer known for his provocative content and multiple bans from Twitch, recently interviewed former US President Donald Trump and presented him with a customised Tesla Cybertruck, Fortune reported. Following the 60-minute interview, Mr Ross escorted Donald Trump outside his Mar-a-Lago residence to unveil the customised Tesla Cybertruck.

The vehicle's exterior featured a striking design, showcasing an image of Trump with a bloodied face and raised fist, taken moments after an assassination attempt at a rally, surrounded by numerous American flags and a prominent red "Make America Great Again" logo emblazoned on the front. Mr Ross also gifted Trump a gold Rolex watch during the interview.

The gifts, valued at over $60,000, may pose legal challenges for Trump due to exceeding federal campaign contribution limits.

Watch the video here:

JUST IN: Donald Trump gets into a Cybertruck with Kick streamer Adin Ross during Ross' stream at Mar-a-Lago.



Trump immediately went on the Cybertruck's massive 18.5-inch display to pick out a song.



Trump decided to go with California Dreamin' before changing the song to play… pic.twitter.com/622PlviN6Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2024

''That's an Elon,'' Trump joked as he saw the car, referring to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. ''It's beautiful. It's incredible.'' The duo had a lighthearted and entertaining time together in the vehicle, jamming out to a playlist of classic hits from the Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and even the iconic "YMCA" song.

Donald Trump in Tesla Cybertruck.



pic.twitter.com/yMbIfNoAu3 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 5, 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacted to an image of Trump near the Cybertruck with fire emojis.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2024

During the interview, the 45th president also revealed that his 18-year-old son is a fan of Mr Ross. ''My son Barron says hello. He's a great young guy but he's a big fan of yours,'' Trump said.

Notably, Adin Ross has been banned from Twitch multiple times for hate speech and inappropriate content and has supported controversial figures like Andrew Tate. He has also displayed pornographic images during his livestreams and promoted gambling to an audience that includes young boys.

This development comes as the Trump campaign seeks to strengthen its appeal among younger voters. Before President Biden's unexpected exit from the race last month, some polls indicated that Trump was making headway with younger men in particular.

Catering to younger audiences, Trump promised to ''save TikTok'' and encouraged users of the popular short-form video platform to support him, despite having advocated for the social media company's ban during his presidency.