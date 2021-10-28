Watch: 'Can't Believe Google's CEO Is On Mute,' Sundar Pichai Was Told

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Kermit the Frog discussed a sustainable future

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and Kermit the Frog made an appearance together on a YouTube programme themed on sustainable development and climate change. The conversation began on a rather funny note - the Google chief executive was seen talking on camera but Kermit the Frog, one of the characters from Disney's The Muppets franchise, couldn't hear him.

"Hi there, Sundar," Kermit the Frog opens the conversation.

Then there's a brief silence before Mr Pichai speaks on camera.

"Sundar, I think you are on mute," Kermit the Frog says. "I can't believe I am talking to CEO of Google and he is on mute."

Mr Pichai replies, "Sorry Kermit. I was on mute... It is wonderful to talk to you. I am a huge fan of you and The Muppets."

The two go on discussing issues on sustainable future and climate change with a heavy dose of humour thrown into the mix.

"Thanks Sundar, I am a big fan of yours. I have learned so much by searching Google. For instance, you know there are approximately 8,384 species of amphibians in the world?" Kermit the Frog says, and rants on some names of species.

Mr Pichai interrupts him. "Maybe, we can finish that list later?"

The talk programme was part of #DearEarth, which according to YouTube is "an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to reverse climate change."

#DearEarth participants include climate activists, creators and celebs who will share ways to make the planet more sustainable.