Watch: Canal In Argentina Mysteriously Turns Bright Red, Leaves Locals Baffled

In a bizarre incident, a canal in a Buenos Aires suburb turned a deep crimson on Thursday, sparking concern among residents. The vibrant red water flowed into the Rio de la Plata estuary, which borders a protected ecological reserve. According to the local newspaper La Verdad, residents described a "nauseating" odour emanating from the water.

While the exact cause remains unclear, local media speculated that the transformation may be attributed to the illegal dumping of textile dye or chemical waste from a nearby storage facility. Residents are also pointing fingers at nearby leather and textile factories, notorious for releasing dye and chemical waste into the Sarandi canal, which ultimately drains into the Río de la Plata, a waterway shared by Argentina and Uruguay.

"The smell woke us up. In the daytime, when we looked at this side of the river, it was completely red, all stained. It looked like a river covered in blood, it's horrible," Avellaneda resident Maria Ducomls told AFP.

Ms Ducomls recounted that her family was jolted awake by the overpowering stench on Thursday morning, expressing frustration that despite numerous complaints, no one has explained the ongoing pollution. "We've seen it bluish, greenish, pink and purplish, with a slick of grease on the surface that looks like oil," Ms Ducomls added.

"Other times it was yellow, with an acidic smell that makes us sick even in the throat," another local told the BBC.

In response, Argentina's Environment Ministry has collected water samples from the Sarandí Canal for further analysis to determine the source of the colour change. "On the morning of Thursday 6 February, we received a report that the waters of the Sarandí Canal had been dyed red," it said in a statement.

"Our mobile analysis laboratory was sent to the area and two litres of water were taken as samples for basic chemical analysis and liquid chromatography to determine what organic substance was responsible for the discolouration. It is thought to be some kind of organic colouring."