Watch: Bride And Groom's 'Precious' Wedding Dance With Their Pet Dog

The couple decided to make the dog a part of their wedding celebrations.

Internet is full of content which can melt your heart. One such video is doing the rounds on social media, which shows a newly-wed bride and groom dancing with their pet golden retriever on their wedding day. The bride and the groom carry the pet in their arms as Ed Sheeran's ‘Thinking Out Aloud' plays in the background. Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now going viral on Instagram and other social media platforms and have been viewed thousands of times.

Reposted by Instagram handle goldenretriever_lilly, the video begins with the pet dog resting on the bride's shoulder. As the two move and dance together with the dog, it turns back and starts licking the groom's face. The man then says, “Thank you.”

In the end, both bride and groom are seen landing kisses on the dog's cheeks. The video has been credited to @bear_thegoldenretriever and @_stephdunn.

The video was viewed more than 11 million times on TikTok. On Instagram, the video has been liked by more than 10,000 people.

Users have flooded the comment section.

“The ultimate party and wedding crashed and absolutely no shame in doing so,” said one. “OMG so precious love this. Love his head on your shoulder,” added another.

Some users even called it “the best video” they have seen in a long time. They also “absolutely loved” the sweet family.

According to People Magazine, the dog named Bear was welcomed by Stephanie and Greg Chabursky of Ottawa, Canada, in their home in 2020. It further said that the dance video was shot on February 22.