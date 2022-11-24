Watch: Artemis 1's Orion Spacecraft Captures Clip Of Earth rising behind The Moon

Earth appears to emerge from a pitch-black abyss.

NASA's Artemis 1 mission shared a beautiful clip of Earth slowly appearing behind the moon. Since the Moon is completely hidden, the Earth appears to emerge from a black void. The video has been posted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on YouTube. The footage was taken on November 21 by the unmanned Orion spacecraft, which was also the day it completed a vital engine burn during a flyby of the moon.

The Artemis was launched from Kennedy Space Center on November 16, 2022, to take NASA's Orion spacecraft to the moon. Its main objective is to test the spacecraft, especially its heat shield, in preparation for subsequent Artemis missions.

NASA's Orion spacecraft is built to take humans farther than they've ever gone before. Orion will serve as the exploration vehicle, transporting the crew to space, providing emergency abort capability, sustaining the crew during space travel, and allowing safe re-entry from deep space return velocities.

Watch the video here:





If the mission is successful, Artemis I will be followed by a human trip around the moon in 2024 (Artemis II), which could lead to the first woman and first person of colour landing on the moon the year after.

Howard Hu, the Orion programme manager, said last week's launch was a 'historic day for human space flight. He told the BBC: ''It's the first step we're taking to long-term deep space exploration, not just for the United States but for the whole world. I think this is a historic day for Nasa, but it's also a historic day for all the people who love human space flight and deep space exploration''.