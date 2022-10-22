Watch: 11-Year-Old Girl Plays With Deadly Snake, Called 'Extremely Lucky'

Picture shows an extremely dangerous eastern brown snake in the hand of the girl.

Social media is full of videos that can send shivers down your spine. Among these are videos of snakes and people interacting with the them. If anyone finds a snake, it will scare then out of their wits.

But a chilling video that has gone viral on internet shows an 11-year-old girl in Melbourne, Australia, picking up a deadly snake while she was out with her grandparents.

Shared by Stewy the Snake Catcher on Facebook three days ago, the caption of the video has a safety warning. According to the post, the video was given to him by the girl's grandparents.

The video shows an extremely dangerous eastern brown snake in the hands of the girl. "The girl in the video is extremely lucky that she wasn't bitten by the snake and her parents should probably go and buy a lottery ticket," the snake catcher wrote while sharing the post.

"This situation is very dangerous. Eastern brown snakes are a nervous snake, and are responsible for the most deaths caused by snake bites in Australia," he further wrote.

In the viral video, the girl can be heard referring to the snake as a "getter snake" which is a non-venomous snake from overseas. According to the post, the Getter snake and eastern brown snakes resemble each other.

The video has over 38,000 views and more than 700 likes. Facebook users have been stunned after watching this video and have left a number of comments.

"Crazy! What happened to look but don't touch when it comes to our native wildlife- especially snakes," wrote one user.

Another said, "Very lucky young lady she didn't get bitten why would u pick a snake up ???"

