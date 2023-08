Imran Khan was arrested today after a court jailed him for three years in a corruption case (File)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan urged his supporters to remain peaceful in a pre-recorded message released after his arrest on Saturday.

"My arrest was expected and I recorded this message before my arrest... I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong," he said in a video statement posted to social media.

