Was Donald Trump Sleeping In Court During Hearing? What His Team Said

Former United States President Donald Trump appeared in a New York courtroom on Monday for charges of falsifying business documents, becoming the first ex-president in US history to stand criminal trial, as per a report in the Independent. However, he appeared to be sleeping and struggling to keep his eyes open. Many on the internet gave him nicknames like "Sleepy Don" and "Don Snoreleone", a reference from the 'Godfather' series.

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was one of only a few journalists permitted to sit in the courtroom where the incident unfolded. Ms Haberman said on the outlet's website, "Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack." The journalist said that the former President "appeared to nod off a few times" and when he did, Ms Haberman claimed that he could see "his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest." She also stated that Mr Trump's defence lawyer, Todd Blanche, "passed him notes for several minutes before Mr Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them."

Ms Haberman told CNN, "There have been other moments in other trials where he appeared very still and seemed as if he might be sleeping, but then he would move. This time he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer Todd Blanche passed him, his jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack."

Further, Reuters' Jack Queen, said that the 45th US President "was leaning back in his chair with his arms folded and his eyes very much appeared to be closed for several minutes at a time" just before 3 pm. He said that he appeared to be "dozing," rather than "napping."

However, Donald Trump's team denied the accusation. The campaign told the Independent, "This is 100% Fake News coming from 'journalists' who weren't even in the court room."

Meanwhile, several social media poked fun at the former President.

"Funny how he was posting on Truth Social while he was asleep," said a user.

Another wrote, "Looks, he's old. The judge is keeping Sleepy Don from his nap time."

Congressman Daniel Goldman said, "Trump fell asleep at his OWN criminal trial. Imagine the nap he would take if he were in the Situation Room listening to a briefing that relates to ... anything other than himself."

"My theory: Trump's legal team sedated him," remarked a user.

The Biden-Harris campaign also posted a meme making fun of Mr Trump.