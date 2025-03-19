War Monitor Says Israel Strikes Central Syria Military Site

A Syria war monitor said Israeli jets struck a military site in central Syria on Tuesday, the latest such attack in recent days.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, "Israeli air strikes targeted a missile battalion" near Homs city, reporting explosions in the area with no immediate word of casualties.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on military sites in Syria since the December overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad, saying it was acting to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of the new authorities whom it considers jihadists.

On Monday Israel struck the area of the southern city of Daraa, killing three civilians according to the authorities.

Last week, an Israeli air strike on Damascus hit a "command centre" of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, the military said. The Observatory reported one fatality.

In addition to the air strikes, since Assad's fall, Israel has also deployed troops to a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the strategic Golan Heights and called for the complete demilitarisation of southern Syria, near its territory.

