'Want To Bring Warrior Culture Back': Trump's Controversial Pentagon Pick

Confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's cabinet nominees kicked off Tuesday with his controversial Pentagon pick, Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host dogged by sexual assault allegations and no experience leading large organizations.

Senate Republicans are keen for Trump's national security nominees to be confirmed quickly and Democrats may agree to fast-track some. But they are determined to throw up roadblocks in front of candidates they see as unfit.

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer, has argued that US military effectiveness has been undermined by efforts aimed at promoting diversity in the ranks, and has said that women should not serve in combat.

"When President Trump chose me for this position, the primary charge he gave me was to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense," Hegseth said at the opening of his confirmation hearing.

"He, like me, wants a Pentagon laser-focused on lethality, meritocracy, warfighting, accountability, and readiness," he said in remarks interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Democrats on the committee have highlighted major concerns about Hegseth, from his personal conduct to his ability to lead the Pentagon, a massive bureaucracy that employs more than three million people.

Senator Jack Reed -- the committee's ranking Democrat -- put it bluntly in his opening statement: "Mr Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job."

"We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources -- including your own writings -- implicate you with disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues," Reed said.

- More fiery hearings -

Asked by Republican Senator Roger Wicker, the committee chair, about allegations Hegseth has faced, he claimed there was a "coordinated smear campaign" against him.

"I'm not a perfect person, but redemption is real," Hegseth said.

He can only afford three Republican rejections and still be confirmed, should every Democrat and independent vote against him.

But he has maintained Trump's support while the excoriating headlines have multiplied, and Senate Republicans appear open to hearing him out.

Former Democratic congresswoman turned Trumpist Tulsi Gabbard, who was tapped for director of national intelligence, is another candidate whose lack of qualifications and experience have raised alarm bells, as well as her attitudes toward US adversaries.

Gabbard met then Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in 2017 and declared him "not the enemy." She has also voiced sympathy for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Opposition appears to be softening however after she flipped her stance to support a controversial government intelligence-gathering program that she tried to repeal in 2020.

Some pressure on the nominees is expected from both sides of the aisle, especially for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for secretary of health and human services and an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.

But former Florida senator and foreign policy hawk Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for secretary of state, is a sure bet with bipartisan support, and will likely be confirmed before Trump takes office on January 20.

Rubio gets his hearing Wednesday, along with homeland security secretary nominee Kristi Noem, attorney general nominee Pam Bondi and CIA pick John Ratcliffe, who has been confirmed by the Senate before as director of national intelligence.

Bondi was Trump's second choice after his initial pick, former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration after facing sexual misconduct and drug allegations.

Some of the most potentially fiery hearings are yet to be scheduled, including for Kennedy and Kash Patel, Trump's nominee to run the FBI.

Patel -- a conspiracy theorist who vowed in a podcast that Trump would "come after" journalists, lawyers and judges he believes haven't treated him fairly -- is not expected to get his confirmation hearing until February.

