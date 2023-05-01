Wall Collapses, Streets Flooded As New York Receives 'Month's Worth Of Rain' Over Weekend

Rescuers helped travellers whose cars were trapped due to flooding.

Relentless rain over the weekend flooded streets and basements and even caused the wall of a residential building to collapse in New York. NBC News said the showers briefly stopped on Saturday night but picked up again on Sunday. The region has been experiencing unusual weather with authorities issuing several severe weather alerts. New York's Central Park recorded more than a month's worth of rain since Friday's night, the outlet further reported. Flash floods were reported from several areas that drowned cars.

In Brooklyn, residents in Bergen Beach spent most of the night trying to salvage basements as water and sewage crept into their homes, according to NBC News.

"Within minutes, it was just buckets pouring. And it went on for two hours. Today was horrible, it's like (Hurricane) Irene to be honest with you," said one of the residents.

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded to a call for wall collapse on the fourth floor of the Bronx building. According to New York Post, the wall came crashing down due to the weather around 5:45 pm on Sunday.

New York Mayor Eric Adams also rushed to the scene.

"Was enroute to the Bronx to check on a partial wall collapse at an apartment building on Valentine Avenue due to the heavy rain this weekend. Thankfully no one was injured and our team at was quick to connect families who needed services with the @RedCross," he said on Twitter.

Many users posted videos and photos of flooded streets and residents rushing to buy sump pumps.

Heavy rain also led to suspension of a train service n part of the Bronx, according to New York Post report.