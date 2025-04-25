Zelensky Says Russia Used North Korea-Made Ballistic Missile In Kyiv Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia used a North Korean ballistic missile in deadly Kyiv attack that killed 12 and wounded dozens.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details," Zelensky said on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)