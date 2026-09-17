Zelensky Says Russia Tried To Attack His Plane Twice To 'Intimidate' Him: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia targeted his presidential aircraft twice in recent weeks, alleging that the incidents were part of an attempt to intimidate him and other foreign leaders.

Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday, Zelensky said his aircraft was in Moldova when the first incident took place. He claimed a similar incident occurred when he travelled back through the country.

"In Moldova, my presidential jet was there, and that's why they attacked Moldova. When we went back home, again through Chisinau, they did the same", he said.

Zelensky also revealed that one or two drones entered Moldovan airspace during his return journey to Ukraine a few days later.

Ukrainian officials later said that everyone travelling with the presidential delegation was safe. At the time, it was not clear whether the drone activity was intentional.

Zelensky, however, said he believed the incidents were part of a wider Russian strategy aimed at sending a warning to him and other international leaders.

The Ukrainian president's claims came amid another drone incident involving foreign visitors to Ukraine.

On Sunday, a Russian drone struck a passenger train carrying a delegation of foreign dignitaries travelling in Ukraine. The group included senior European officials and former CIA Director David Petraeus.

The passengers were forced to evacuate near the Polish border following the strike.

Zelensky said he was unsure whether the Russian side knew that American and European officials were aboard the train, but said he did not believe it was accidental.

"Maybe they didn't know that some Americans had been there or maybe, oppositely, they knew, because I don't trust them. I think that they knew," Zelensky told CBS News. "That's why, Europeans, Americans, the big delegation had been in this train, and they attacked."

The incidents come as unidentified drones have increasingly been reported in European airspace in recent months, with some traced back to Russia.

On Tuesday, NATO fighter jets shot down a drone over Lithuania, marking the first time such an incident had occurred in Lithuanian airspace, according to The Associated Press, which cited Lithuanian military officials.