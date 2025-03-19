Advertisement

Zelensky Says Putin's Aim Is To "Weaken" Ukraine

"They are not ready to end this war, and we can see that. They are not ready even for the first step, which is a ceasefire," Zelensky told reporters, adding of Russian leader Vladimir Putin that "his whole game is to weaken" Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the Kremlin was not ready to end its invasion of Ukraine.
Kyiv:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the Kremlin was not ready to end its invasion of Ukraine and that its ultimate aim in talks on halting the conflict was to "weaken" his country.

