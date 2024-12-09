Advertisement

Volcano Erupts In Philippines Spewing Huge Ash In Sky, Evacuations Underway

Video clips posted by nearby residents on social media showed a giant cauliflower-shaped grey mass of smoke billowing above Kanlaon's crater.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kanlaon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.
Manila:

A volcano erupted in the central Philippines on Monday, sending a huge ash column into the sky as the government called for the evacuation of surrounding villages.

Rising more than 2,400 metres (8,000 feet) above sea level on the central island of Negros, Kanlaon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.

"An explosive eruption occurred at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano at 3:03 pm (0703 GMT) today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

"All local government units are advised to evacuate the six-kilometre (four-mile) radius from the summit of the volcano and must be prepared for additional evacuation if activity warrants," it added.

Video clips posted by nearby residents on social media showed a giant cauliflower-shaped grey mass of smoke billowing above Kanlaon's crater.

The seismology office said the plume rose to 3,000 metres above the vent, with red-hot ashes and other materials also falling on its southeastern slope.

The activity means "magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions," it added.

In September hundreds of nearby residents had been evacuated after the volcano spurted thousands of tonnes of harmful gases in a single day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

