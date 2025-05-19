Rented Bali Villa Cheaper Than 1BHK Flat In Mumbai? A Wild Comparison

Travel vlogger and actress Shenaz Treasury has shared a video tour of a beautiful villa in Bali and compared it to her tiny apartment in Mumbai. She said the monthly rent of this spacious villa, with private pool and a garden, was less than what she pays for her small 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai.

Ms Treasury visited her friend in Bali and compared the cost of living between the two cities. While giving a short tour of her friend's villa, she said in the video, "I pay more rent for my 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai than my friend pays for her villa in Bali."

Taking her viewers through spacious rooms, lush green forests, beautiful lawn, private pool, she added, "Imagine living here is much cheaper than living in Mumbai in a 1-bedroom matchbox apartment 10 minutes away from a beach like mine with the traffic and the pollution and the dug-up roads."

Her post, though, didn't go down well with some social media users who lashed out at her and said she should shift to Bali.

A person commented, "Go to Bali. Mumbai and India would be happy without you. It's now and then you keep bashing India."

Another commented, "With influx of people, Bali will also become expensive due to demand and supply when demand will become high. It's just a matter of time. Till then go and enjoy till it lasts."

"Then go to Bali, who's stopping you," commented another.

Ms Treasury mentioned the reasons why many Indians were moving to Bali. One of the most important reasons for shifting to Bali was the cost of living. Although transportation, meals, and massages were reasonably priced, the standard of living was also high, she said.

Besides this, she said, Bali is Indonesia's wellness capital since it offers yoga courses, healing retreats, nutritious cafes, and so much more, making it the ideal destination for anyone exhausted by city life.

Shenaz Treasury described the popular honeymoon destination as a remote work haven and a global hub for entrepreneurs and digital creators. She said Bali's Hindu roots bring a rich cultural presence with temples, rituals, and daily offerings.