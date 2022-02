Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday as tensions spike in the crisis over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the call was "on the president's schedule" for Sunday.

