President Vladimir Putin will "soon" address the nation, the Kremlin said Saturday, as Russia faced a rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that has vowed to topple Moscow's military leadership.

"Putin will make an address soon", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

