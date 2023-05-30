Putin Tells Turkey's Erdogan Election Win Brings Chance To Strengthen Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again congratulated Turkey's leader on his re-election and said it opened up new "new avenues" for cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, the Kremlin said Monday.

"The support expressed by the Turkish people for their leader opens new avenues for development of bilateral ties in a number of sectors," Putin said in a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan according to the Kremlin.

