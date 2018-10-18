Vladimir Putin Says Crimean School Shooting Result Of 'Globalisation'

Authorities said they were working to establish the motive for the attack. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the mass school shooting in Crimea a day before was the result of "globalisation" and the continuation of an American trend.

"It's a result of globalisation. On social media, on the internet, we see that there is a whole community that has been created. Everything started with the tragic events in schools in the US," he said at a forum in Sochi.

"We're not creating healthy (internet) content for young people, which leads to tragedies of this kind," he said.

An 18-year-old identified as Vladislav Roslyakov on Wednesday killed at least 20 students at a college in the Moscow-annexed peninsula before killing himself.

More than 40 others were injured in what local press dubbed "Russia's Columbine", a reference to a 1999 US high school massacre.

Authorities said they were working to establish the motive for the attack.

An ex-girlfriend told Russian state media Roslyakov had spoken to her about taking revenge for being bullied at the school.