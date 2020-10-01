Putin 'Saved' Kremlin Critic's Life: Head Of Russian Duma

The head of Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday accused main opposition leader Alexei Navalny of working for Western security services and said President Vladimir Putin had saved his life.

Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said Putin had "saved" Navalny's life after the anti-corruption campaigner was poisoned with what Germany says was a nerve agent, and accused the Kremlin critic of "working with the security services and authorities of Western countries."

