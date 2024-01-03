'Killing Of Peaceful People...': Putin As 103 Dead In Twin Blasts In Iran

Vladimir Putin said that killing is "shocking in its cruelty and cynicism" (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his condolences over twin blasts that killed at least 103 people in Iran near the grave of the killed General Qasem Soleimani.

"The killing of peaceful people visiting the cemetery is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism," Putin said in a letter to Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)