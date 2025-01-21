Advertisement

Vladimir Putin 'Destroying' Russia By Refusing Ukraine Deal: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Vladimir Putin was "destroying Russia" by not making a deal to end the war with Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.
Washington, United States:

"He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump told reporters on his return to the Oval Office.

"I think Russia's going to be in big trouble."

Trump added he would meet Putin, with whom he held a summit in his first term, adding: "I got along with him great, I would hope he wants to make a deal."

He also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had told him that he wanted a peace agreement to end the war, which started when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

