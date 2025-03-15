We Cannot Allow Putin To "Play Games" Over Ukraine Ceasefire: UK PM

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of not taking US-led attempts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine seriously.

Starmer made the comments after Russia's leader said he had "serious questions" over how the 30-day ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump's administration would work.

"We can't allow President Putin to play games with President Trump's deal," the British premier said in quotes released by his Downing Street office.

"The Kremlin's complete disregard for President Trump's ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace."

Starmer said that Putin "is trying to delay" a ceasefire.

The prime minister is expected to seek commitments from fellow leaders -- mostly from Europe and NATO -- about how they would contribute to supporting Ukraine during a virtual summit on the issue on Saturday morning.

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have been leading efforts to assemble a so-called "coalition of the willing" ever since Trump opened direct negotiations with Moscow last month.

They say the group is necessary -- along with US support -- to provide Ukraine with security guarantees by detering Putin from violating any ceasefire.

Starmer and Macron have said they are willing to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine, but it is not clear if other countries are keen on doing the same.

Turkey has indicated it could play a part in peacekeeping efforts, while Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said Irish troops would not be deployed in any "deterrent force".

