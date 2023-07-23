Putin, Belarus President Meet For First Time Since Wagner Mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin held meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his closest ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for the first time since the latter helped broker a deal to end a mutiny by Wagner fighters inside Russia last month.

A video posted on Sunday by the Lukashenko's press service showed the two longtime leaders arriving at Saint Petersburg's Konstantinovsky palace together ahead of scheduled talks.

