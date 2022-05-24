Putin Rival Alexei Navalny Loses Appeal Against 9-Year Jail Term

Putin Rival Alexei Navalny will be transferred to strict regime prison colony to serve out his term.

A Moscow court on Tuesday threw out jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's appeal against a nine-year prison sentence that he and his allies condemn as politically motivated.

Moscow City Court ruled to "leave the sentence without changes" and for it to enter into force immediately, meaning that Navalny will be transferred to a strict regime prison colony to serve out his term, after he was found guilty in March of embezzlement and contempt of court.

