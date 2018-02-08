Vladimir Putin Admits He Still Does Not Have A Smartphone

At a meeting with scientists and academics, Putin made the admission in response to a speech by Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the Kurchatov nuclear research institute, while travelling in Siberia ahead of March 18 polls in which he is seeking a fourth term in the Kremlin.
"You said that everyone has smartphones. But I don't have a smartphone," Putin said, to laughter in the audience. He responded to a comment from Kovalchuk that "everyone has a smartphone in their pocket."
The 65-year-old grandfather has previously admitted to technological cluelessness -- saying in 2005 that he did not have a mobile phone at all -- and voiced fears over content available online.
Comments
"I personally practically don't use this," Putin said of the internet, adding that members of his staff do get online.