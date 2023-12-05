Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley: 4 Republicans To Lock Horns At Dec 6 Debate

The stage is set for the fourth Republican debate where the remaining four presidential hopefuls will engage in what's likely to be a heated exchange of views and barbs. The debate is scheduled to take place at the Moody Music Hall, University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa. The Republican National Committee (RNC) has established stringent qualification criteria for candidates to secure a spot in this debate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will take part in the debate on Wednesday, December 6.

Ron DeSantis

Once considered the man most likely to take on Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis now finds himself in a competitive race for second place. He is reportedly also dealing with issues within his campaign team but despite that, he has completed the goal of holding events in 99 counties in Iowa.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley has been getting more attention lately, especially since the campaign is now focusing on foreign policy after the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas. With Tim Scott dropping out of the race, Haley is getting more support from wealthy donors and Wall Street. Americans for Prosperity, a big advocacy group, recently endorsed her. She's also solidly holding the second spot in New Hampshire.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy hasn't gained much support in the polls. He has had a hard time standing out from the former President, and his political director recently switched to join Trump's campaign. Despite ongoing criticism of elected Republicans, promises to cut government jobs, and warnings about preventing World War III, Ramaswamy is trying some new strategies. After running an unconventional campaign, he is now doing more traditional things like setting up a campaign office in Iowa and spending a lot on TV ads.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, positioning his campaign in opposition to Trump, is facing challenges as he trails behind competitors in national and Iowa polls. Even though he has performed better in New Hampshire, many Republicans suggest he drop out, especially as the anti-Trump group in the party rallies around candidates like Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis.

That said, Christie has expressed his intention to persist with his campaign until the Republican convention next summer. However, he also mentioned the possibility of reconsidering his candidacy if he performs poorly in the Granite State.

Former President Donald Trump, who is leading in the race for the GOP nomination, won't be participating in the event. Instead, he will be in Florida, attending a fundraiser for a super PAC that supports his candidacy.

To be eligible for the fourth debate, candidates were required to attain a minimum of 6% support in two national polls or 6% in one national poll, coupled with two polls from a selection of early-voting states, namely Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. The RNC approved all qualifying polls.