US To Require Visa Bonds Of Up To $15,000 For Applicants From These Nations

The US plans to introduce a new visa bond rule for some foreign nationals applying for business or tourist visas. Under a State Department pilot programme, applicants from selected countries may be required to post a bond of $5,000 to $15,000 (approximately Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 13.6 lakh) before entering the country.

The requirement will apply to certain B1/B2 visa applicants from these identified nations.

Countries That Have To Pay

Algeria

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Bangladesh

Benin

Bhutan

Botswana

Burundi

Cabo Verde

Central African Republic

Cote d'Ivoire

Cuba

Djibouti

Dominica

Fiji

Gabon

The Gambia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kyrgyzstan

Malawi

Mauritania

Namibia

Nepal

Nigeria

Sao Tome and Príncipe

Senegal

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

How The Bond System Will Work

Applicants from the listed countries who otherwise qualify for a B1/B2 visa may be asked by a consular officer to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, with the amount decided during the visa interview.

Those directed to do so must submit the Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 and pay the bond only through the US Treasury's official platform. The State Department has warned against using third-party websites, stating that it is not responsible for payments made outside of official systems.

Paying the bond does not guarantee a visa. Any payment made without a consular officer's instruction will not be refunded.

Entry And Exit Rules

Visa holders who post a bond must enter and leave the US only through designated airports. If they fail to do so, authorities may deny entry or improperly record the departure.

The approved airports include Boston Logan, New York JFK, and Washington Dulles (IAD). Authorities will add more airports like Newark, Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles, Toronto Pearson, and Montreal-Trudeau in phases.

Bond Refunds And Penalties

Authorities will automatically refund the bond if the traveller leaves the US on time, does not travel before the visa expires, or is denied entry at the airport.

If officials find a violation, such as overstaying, failing to leave, or trying to change immigration status, they may refer the case to US Citizenship and Immigration Services and forfeit the bond.

The bond requirement will not apply to citizens of countries participating in the Visa Waiver Programme, which allows short-term travel without a visa. Most Visa Waiver countries are in Europe, with others in Asia and the Middle East.