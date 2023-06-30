Virgin Galactic Completes First Commercial Spaceflight. Tickets Priced At...

Around 800 tickets for flights on the aircraft have already been sold by the company.

Virgin Galactic's rocket plane, Unity, completed its first commercial spaceflight, a major milestone for the company founded in 2004 by British billionaire Richard Branson, as per a report in The Guardian. Two Italian air force colonels, an aeronautical engineer from Italy's National Research Council and a Virgin Galactic instructor flew with the two pilots of the aircraft on the 90-minute sub-orbital flight.

As per the outlet, before the spacecraft switched into re-entry mode and floated back to the runway at Spaceport America near El Paso, Texas, the crew enjoyed a few minutes of weightlessness at the height of the mission and unfurled the Italian flag. Virgin Galactic took to Twitter and said, "Welcome back to Earth, #Galactic01! Our pilots, crew and spaceship have landed smoothly at @Spaceport_NM."

Virgin Galactic uses a "mothership" aircraft with two pilots that takes off from a runway, gains high altitude and drops a rocket-powered plane that soars into space at nearly Mach 3 before gliding back to Earth, as per AFP. Passengers in the space plane's cabin experience a few minutes of weightlessness and catch a glimpse of the Earth's curvature from more than 50 miles (80 kilometres) above sea level.

Around 800 tickets for flights on the aircraft, which may cost up to $450,000 per seat, have already been sold by the company. They intend to eventually construct a fleet big enough to support 400 flights per year.

This comes almost two years after Mr Branson took a test flight along with other personnel to usher in a new era of lucrative space tourism. However, the company faced setbacks, including a brief grounding by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which found that the flight deviated from its assigned airspace and Virgin Galactic did not communicate the "mishap" as required.

