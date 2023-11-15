Vivek Ramaswamy Was Challenged To Surf In A Suit. This Happened

Vivek Ramaswamy, who has never surfed before, falls a couple of times as he tries to balance.

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, running to be US President, today shared a video of him learning to surf after the 3rd Republican presidential debate. The video shows Mr Ramaswamy going out with social media influencer Kaz Sawyer in Miami after the debate.

"Teaching the future president how to surf", Sawyer captioned the video.

Ramaswamy, who has never surfed before, falls a couple of times as he tries to balance on the board. But after a few tries, he can be seen deftly riding the waves.

But Sawyer then decides to step it up a notch and challenges Ramaswamy to wakesurf in his business suits.

See what happens next:

Wakesurfing is a water sport in which a rider trails behind a boat, riding the boat's wake without being directly pulled by the boat.

Earlier that day, the Republican presidential debate spiraled into the 'Battle of the Heels, Part 2' after Ramaswamy lobbed a personal insult at ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, the only female candidate on stage.

The two (plus Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and two others) were involved in a heated exchange on US foreign policy - that news agency AFP slyly called a "first in Republican debates" - when the Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy branded Nikki Haley a "Dick Cheney in three-inch heels".

The animosity between the two Indian-origin leaders has been simmering since the first Republican debate, where Ms Haley took a swipe at Mr Ramaswamy's limited foreign policy experience, delivering a scathing critique of his qualifications. This initial clash set the stage for a deepening rift between the two candidates, which was further exacerbated at the subsequent debate in California.