Viral Video: US Police Officers Rescue Woman Trapped In Car Amid Flood

Picture shows officials getting rescued from flood waters in Arizona, United States.

A video of a woman getting rescued when her car got stuck in flood waters in Arizona, in the United States, is going viral on social media.

On July 28, 2022, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding.



The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash.



The video shows a police officer trying to talk to the driver trapped inside the red-coloured car stuck in floodwater. During the rescue, officials are heard urging the woman to step outside. They are also seen taking a yellow hose and wrapping it around the vehicle to prevent it from being washed away by the strong flow of water.

As she is taken out, the woman shouts alerting the officials about a dog in the car. The authorities looked for the dog to rescue him as well but were unsuccessful.

"The occupant of the vehicle was saved, but unfortunately her dog was never located. Two officers, one detention officer and one Mesa firefighter participated in this rescue. We also want to thank the civilian who provided a tow strap. We are deeply saddened that while we were able to rescue the driver, we were unable to retrieve her dog," the department said in another tweet.

Family and friends were still looking for the cherished pet but have not found it yet.

The police department also thanked the other departments for helping them in keeping the community safe during this extreme weather event and instructed the public about safety driving measures during monsoon and avoid driving on flooded roads.

