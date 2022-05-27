Viral Video: Students Help Wheelchair Bound Classmate During Earthquake In China, Internet Reacts

The earthquake had hit the Shimian County in China on May 20.

A video is going viral on the internet which shows students in a Chinese classroom helping their specially-abled classmate vacate the room during an earthquake.

The clip was shared by former Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim with the caption, “Solidarity! On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan earthquake with magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn't forget him in wheelchair.”

The 31-second clip has over 30,000 views and initially shows several students rushing out of a classroom during the earthquake. After the initial moments, a student goes towards the back row where a student in a wheelchair is siting, and he can be seen helping the student by wheeling him out of the classroom along with a teacher and other students.

The earthquake had hit the Shimian County in China on May 20. According to reports it was a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, and the video was recorded by a CCTV camera present in the classroom.

Social media users were quick to point out the students' quick thinking and great example of a gesture of humanity towards the classmate.

User @0AshishB006 replying to the video said, “There is some difference between classmates and FRIENDS. They are FRIENDS.”

Another user @sabharim pointed out the students preparedness by saying, “ Wonderful. They seem to have practised this many times! Great example! Preparedness drills are so important. In school plans/drills organised by @geosafety and @GeoHazIndia, two student buddies each are assigned to those with mobility issues.”

No causalities were reported after the earthquake.