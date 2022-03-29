Viral Video: Silent Crowd Goes Wild As Visually Impaired Student Scores In Basketball Game

The video has been viewed millions of times since being posted on social media.

A video of a visually impaired student successfully scoring during a high school basketball game in Michigan, United States, has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed millions of times since being posted last week.

The video, first posted by Zeeland Public Schools on Twitter, shows the spectators going totally silent as 17-year-old Jules Hoogland, who is visually impaired, prepares to throw the ball through the hoop.

And you thought March Madness was exciting. Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball took over the court this morning, and the crowd went WILD! #ZpsLearningForLifepic.twitter.com/jrnFeBy7bP — Zeeland Public Schools (@zeelandschools) March 22, 2022

The silence was maintained as the girl was listening to a woman's tap on the basketball hoop. Hearing the tapping sound helped her precisely locate the position of the hoop.

A few second later, the teenager threw the ball and scored like a pro and the crowd went wild, cheering her.

Hoogland plays for the Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball team and the video was captured by Brandy Navetta, the school district's communications and marketing director.

After being shared by Zeeland Public Schools on Twitter on March 22, it went viral on social media. "And you thought March Madness was exciting," the accompanying post read. So far, the video has amassed 3.1 million views on Twitter.

On Instagram, it was posted by Good News Movement and has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

The video was also shared on Reddit by Humans Being Bros forum on Thursday where it has received more than 29,000 upvotes and 300 comments.

“Great experience and great sportsmanship. Congratulations young lady, well done!! Never give up nor feel left out, no matter what,” said a user on Twitter.

“I love that the reaction was instantaneous. You can't manufacture that. I bet the girl who got the shot is still smiling about it,” another one tweeted. Some users also called the video "magnificent".