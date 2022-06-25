Watch: Man Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal At Finish Line Of Marathon In US

The video already has over two million views on Instagram.

An adorable video of a man proposing to his girlfriend at the finish line of her marathon race has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at the Buffalo Marathon in New York on May 29. The video was shared by Madison, who was proposed to by her boyfriend Chris, on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "The finish line of 26.2 became the start line to the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you so much, Christopher James."

"Official time: 3:34:19, 05/29/2022 - the best day of my life."

In the video, Madison could be seen running towards the finish line, while her boyfriend Christopher was on one knee with a ring in hand, waiting for her to finish the race. Check the video here:

Madison in the caption wrote about how Chris has been her backbone and has helped her with the training and also handling content on her Instagram. "I don't know where I'd be without him, but I know I wouldn't be the runner I am today," she said.

She said that he bikes alongside her for hours very slowly while she is running long distances. Lastly, she thanked the crew of 'Buffalo Marathon' for making the day so special for her.

The video already has over two million views on Instagram and is being shared widely across social media platforms. The woman thanked the crew of the Buffalo Marathon for making her day special.

Many users congratulated Madison and Chris. A user said, "Maddie, I could watch this over and over again! It's such a feel-good moment and there's just so much happiness and love and raw emotion!"

Another user wrote, "Omg amazing I'm gathering influence on how to propose to my lady when the time is right."