Caught On Camera: Kazakhstan Man Risks His Life To Save Toddler Hanging From Eighth Floor Window

The incident took place in Kazakhstans capital Nur-Sultan on Wednesday.

A man in Kazakhstan is being hailed as a hero as he risked his life to save a three-year-old girl from falling from a height of 100-feet.

According to the Independent, the incident took place in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan on Wednesday. While her mother had gone shopping, the three-year-old girl had used cushions and toys to climb out of the window, following which she was left hanging from her fingertips. Shontakbaev Sabit was reportedly on his way to work when he saw a crowd gathered beneath watching in horror as the toddler clung to the window ledge.

Watch the nail-biting rescue footage below:

Day 588: Let's have more nice things...



...Like incredibly brave & quick-thinking hero, Sabit Shontakbaev jumping into action when he spotted a girl hanging from an 8th story window, 80ft up.#MoreNiceThingspic.twitter.com/4SHfRCgnaq — Brad Ferguson (@BradFergus0n) May 12, 2022

In the heart-stopping clip, while the girl is seen hanging by the ledge, Mr Sabit is seen stepping out of the window - just a floor below her house - and attempting to reach out to her. The entire footage showed the toddler hanging on for her life as Mr Sabit climbed outside, stood on the window below, and urged the little one to let go.

The video even showed the samaritan tugging the three-year-old's right leg as the distance between the windows is nearly about three feet. Seconds into the footage, the girl is then seen letting go off her grip. Mr Sabit catches the three-year-old in a swift motion and then passes on the child inside the room to someone's waiting hands.

Following the incident, the Independent reported that Kazakhstan's ministry of emergency situations named the man a hero and awarded him a medal for the speedy rescue which helped save the toddler's life. The ministry said that the Subdivisions of the Department of Emergency Situations had sent 7 personnel and 2 vehicles to the scene, but it added that by the time of arrival, it was established that the man had saved the child dangling from the window on the eighth floor.

"No one was with the girl, born in 2019. Fortunately, our hero Shontakbaev Sabit, born in 1985, seeing the hanging, crying child, without hesitation and risking his own life, took emergency action and literally caught and saved the little girl's life in a matter of seconds," the ministry said, as quoted by the Independent.

Meanwhile, the rescue footage has taken the internet by storm. Netizens thanked the man for his incredible bravery. Moreover, Mr Sabit has also been awarded a badge “For Courage In Emergency Situations,” by the first Vice-Minister of Emergency Situations.