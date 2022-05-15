Viral Video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured As Plane Crash-Lands On Miami Bridge, Hits SUV

The FAA and the NTSB will be investigating the incident.

A private aircraft crashed onto a Miami highway bridge on Saturday and caught fire after colliding with an SUV. The incident left at least five people injured and one dead. The horrifying video was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media.

The video showed the small plane flattened and burning in the middle of the roadway, sending up plumes of thick black smoke.

In the clip, a damaged SUV can also be seen a short distance away. According to New York Post, the plane struck the SUV when it landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge at the northern end of Biscayne Bay in Miami Dade County.

Citing WFLA, Newsweek reported that the private aircraft was carrying three passengers when it lost power and began to fall. It ultimately crash-landed on the highway bridge and the smoke from the burning plane could reportedly be seen from miles around. The SUV involved in the crash was being driven by a woman with her two toddlers on board - all of whom survived and were uninjured.

Another video of the incident showed someone climbing out of the plane after it hit the ground. The person was seen running around to the other side as smoke started to rise. The unidentified person also helped another man leap from the wreckage. The second man then fell to the ground, and the bystanders helped move him away from the plane as the fire grew.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft involved was a single-engine Cessna. According to CBS Miami, the FAA informed that the aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale International Airport with a planned destination of Key West International Airport. The agency added, “The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.”

Further, as per the report, after the firefighter extinguished the fire, they discovered one person dead inside. Out of the five people injured, two were taken to hospitals for traumatic injuries. One was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, while the other was taken to the Jackson North Medical Center. For precaution, the mother and children in the SUV were also taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.