Hulk Hogan Tears Off Shirt In Support Of Donald Trump At Republican Event

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan made a fiery appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night, endorsing Donald Trump for president. Mr Hogan, dressed in a navy blue suit, red bandanna, and his signature blond handlebar moustache, delivered a high-energy speech and ripped his shirt to reveal a Trump/Vance Red Hulk Hogan T-shirt.

Mr Hogan, whose real name is Terry G Bollea, proclaimed, "I've seen the greatest tag team of my life!" The crowd erupted in cheers as the WWE Hall of Famer proclaimed Trump his "hero" and called for "Trump-O-Mania" to "make America great again."

Mr Hogan's antics were met with chants of "USA, USA" from the audience.

One user on X commented, "It feels like we are living in a giant movie right now."

Another stated, "Sometimes I wonder if America is even a real country or just one big TV show."

"This video is the highlight of my year. I won't lie. This is FKN epic. I loved the Hulkster since I was a baby," a comment read.

Someone else quipped, "This took the energy to another level!"

The Republican nominee appeared at the RNC just days after an attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally. On July 13, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks opened fire on the former US President. The bullet whizzed past Trump's ear.

The Secret Service quickly came to his rescue and pulled him down behind the dais before Trump rose and pumped his fist in the air, shouting "fight! fight! fight!". Agents rushed to his side and escorted him to safety.

Undeterred by the close shave, Trump attended the convention and even announced his running mate, JD Vance, earlier this week. The pair are set to lock horns with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential elections.