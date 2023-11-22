Viral Video: American Airlines Staff Seen Tossing Around Wheelchair, Internet Reacts

American Airlines has said it is reviewing the now-viral video of the wheelchair.

American Airlines is under fire over a viral video that shows baggage handlers tossing around a passenger's wheelchair. The video, posted on TikTok, shows one of the handlers releasing the wheelchair to slide down a jet chute, which tumbles down, somersaults before being caught by another baggage handler on the tarmac wearing an American Airlines vest. According to CNN, the clip was posted on November 18 and has been viewed millions of times. The user, who recorded the clip, told the outlet that the incident happened on Sunday at Miami International Airport.

According to Huffington Post, Haeley Dyrdahl wrote in the caption of the video, "This is not what I'd call 'handling with care' for someone's mobility device...."

Wheelchair users have been trying for ages to raise awareness about their wheelchairs being broken so often when they fly, and the devastating impact this has on them. @AmericanAir baggage handlers decided to give a demonstration of how much they enjoy breaking them 😡 pic.twitter.com/jQvILpTRyQ — Becca Peter (@DefectiveBecca) November 20, 2023

She told CNN she saw the baggage handlers "do this and laugh with the first two wheelchairs". The woman said that she also saw a suitcase get the same treatment.

It is not clear if the wheelchair was damaged in the incident.

The clip has also surfaced on other social media platforms like X, drawing outrage from several users.

"It never should have gone down that ramp at all, it should have been carried down the stairs," commented a user who shared the clip. "I do not miss flying," said another.

"They really don't understand that if you break a wheelchair, you can't just go out and buy another. They are expensive, you have to go through insurance, some are custom fitted. And this means that person may have no means to get around for weeks or even months!" a third user said.

American Airlines said it is reviewing the now-viral video.

"We recognise how important it is to support the independence of customers with disabilities by ensuring the proper care of mobility devices throughout their journey with us. This visual is deeply concerning and we are gathering more details so that we can address them with our team," a spokesperson of the airline said in a statement given to Huffington Post.

The clip has brought renewed attention to the issues faced by disabled people in the US. According to non-profit organisation Paralyzed Veterans of America, more than 31 wheelchairs were damaged, delayed or lost each day by airline workers between 2019 and 2022.