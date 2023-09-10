Viral Pic Claims To Show Man Clutching His PlayStation 5 Amid Morocco Earthquake

Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 2,000 people

Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 2,000 people, as troops and emergency services scrambled to reach remote mountain villages where victims are still feared trapped. Amidst the horrifying images and videos of the disaster surfacing on social media, one particular image has captured the internet's attention and made people curious.

The image going viral on several social media websites shows a shirtless man, clad only in shorts, clutching a PlayStation 5 in his hands. The post claims that the picture was taken after the earthquake hit Morocco. In the image, the young man with no shirt and no shoes is seen standing in the middle of a street, and it seems that the PlayStation is the only object he managed to get out of his home.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the photo.

See the picture here:

Internet users were quick to comment on the post and many, especially gamers, said that they can relate to the man's situation. Some said that the man had his priorities sorted, while others commented that they know how valuable a console can be for some people.

One user said, ''I have been there. It was such a significant purchase it'd be extremely hard to replace. This man knows what's important!''

Another commented, ''PS5 with no t-shirt on barefoot on the concrete is insane. But I understand.'' A third said, ''You gotta save what's valuable to you.''

A fourth added, ''This man prioritizes his need, and it's that PlayStation 5.'' Yet another speculated, ''Most likely he was playing when the Earthquake happened and he had no time to get anything else including his clothes, move out with what was in his hands.''

Others sent their prayers and good wishes to Morocco.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported. The Interior Ministry said 2,012 people had been killed and 2,059 injured, including 1,404 in critical condition.

With strong tremors also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira, the quake caused widespread damage and sent terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.

Authorities declared three days of national mourning, but the Red Cross warned that it could take years to repair the damage.