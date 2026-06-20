'Vigilant To Ensure Deal Obeyed': US Military After Iran Shuts Hormuz

The US military said Saturday it remained "present and vigilant" in the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after Iran announced it was closing the critical shipping lane.

"US forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

CENTCOM, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said 55 commercial vessels had transited the strait on Saturday and that "safe passage through the international waterway remained intact today."

The statement was issued at around 10:30 am (1430 GMT).

Iran had announced moments earlier that it was closing the strait in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon, deeming them a violation of its fragile deal with the United States.

The renewed tension came as US and Iranian negotiators were expected in Switzerland to continue talks on implementing the agreement.

Vice President JD Vance, speaking on Fox News before Iran's announcement, said he expected to travel to Switzerland in "the next couple of days" to take part in negotiations.

Maritime tracking firms said Friday that traffic through the strait had risen to its busiest level in two months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)