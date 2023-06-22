List Of Most Liveable Cities 2023 Revealed, New Delhi Ranks...

The list contains the names of 173 cities around the world.

Austria's capital Vienna has been named as the world's "most liveable city" for 2023, as per a list released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The list contains the names of 173 cities around the world that have been ranked based on a number of significant factors, including health care, education, stability, infrastructure and the environment. Five cities from India - Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai - are also in the list based on their performance in various metrics.

The EIU is a sister organisation to The Economist and releases its Global Liveability Index every year.

After Vienna, Denmark's Copenhagen is placed second, retaining its position. Australia's Melbourne and Sydney are also on the list, ranked third and fourth.

Canada has the highest number of cities - 3 namely Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto - in top 10. Two Swiss cities are also among the top in the liveability index, with Zurich taking sixth place and Geneva tying for seventh place with Calgary.

Osaka in Japan has secured the 10th position.

From India, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are just shy of the 60th place along with Chennai. New Delhi and Mumbai have secured the 60th position in the EIU list.

"The removal of Covid-related restrictions has overall boded well for global liveability in 2023," Upasana Dutt, Head of Liveability Index at EIU, said in a statement.

"Education has emerged stronger with children returning to schools alongside a significantly reduced burden on hospitals and healthcare systems, with some notable improvements in cities across developing economies of Asia and the Middle East," she added.

The UK capital London and Sweden's capital Stockholm dropped 12 and 22 spots to 46th and 43rd positions, respectively.

Damascus is the least liveable city in the index for more than a decade, according to EIU. Kyiv, which is trying to protect itself from the war, also features in the bottom 10.