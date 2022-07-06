Videos With Bullets, A Suicide Attempt: 5 Facts About US Shooting Suspect

The protagonist, in one of his animated videos, is seen opening fire at people before being shot dead by the police. "I just want to scream. Sometimes it feels like I'm living a dream," the rapper, whose stage name was 'Awake', sings in the video.

In another video, he is seen standing next to an American flag in a classroom, wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest, and throwing bullets on the floor. "I need to leave now. I need to just do it. It is my destiny," the voiceover says.

"I hate when others get more attention than me on the internet," he is heard saying in a video.

YouTube and Spotify have removed his videos and songs, and his social media pages too have been taken down. Archived photos in his accounts, however, showed him at a rally of former US president Donald Trump.