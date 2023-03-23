Video: Thats Not A Zebra Crossing, Thats A Zebra Crossing The Road

Video clips of Sero's day out went viral on social media.

A zebra escaped from a zoo in the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday and wandered the streets of a residential district for three hours before being caught and taken home.

Apologies for the non-baseball post, but I live in Seoul - a city with a metro population of 26 million people.



Anyway, currently a zebra is on the loose... pic.twitter.com/4QDumdZgzt — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) March 23, 2023

Bemused pedestrians looked on as the beast trotted past cars, wandered down a street and poked its nose in garbage bins, footage showed.

The zebra, named Sero, meaning vertical in Korean, had broken free from a zoo at the Seoul Children's Grand Park.

Officials managed to trap the zebra and give it anesthetic muscle relaxants, Seoul Gwangjin Fire Station said. It was taken back to the zoo on the back of a pick-up truck, footage showed.

어린이대공원 얼룩말 탈출!!

얼룩말도 지금 여기가 어딘지 몰라 당황중같은뎅



잘 데려다 주세요!! #얼룩말#탈출pic.twitter.com/OPGjxwF1uL — JUSTHODL 저스트호들 (@IM_JUSTHODL) March 23, 2023

Video clips of Sero's day out went viral on social media.

"Literally a zebra crossing" one tweet read.

