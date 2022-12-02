Video: Women Flogged In Afghanistan For Shopping Without Male Guardian

The around two-minute video clip is reportedly from the Takhar province.

A horrific video has surfaced from Afghanistan showing women being brutally flogged in public. The around two-minute video clip, posted on Twitter by a user named Shabnam Nasimi, is reportedly from the Takhar province.

The women were allegedly whipped for flouting the Taliban's conservative rule that prohibits women from going to shops without a male guardian.

"The women of Afghanistan are experiencing hell on earth under Taliban regime. We mustn't turn a blind eye," Shabnam Nasimi wrote along with the video.

Three women and 11 men were flogged last Wednesday on the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and "moral crimes", news agency AFP had reported.

Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges last month to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.

Social media has been awash for months with videos and pictures of Taliban fighters meting out summary floggings to people accused of various offences.

The Taliban regularly carried out punishments in public during their first rule that ended in late 2001, including floggings and executions at the national stadium.