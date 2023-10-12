Video: US Robbers Steal Gucci Merchandise Worth $50,000 In Less Than A Minute

The robbers hurriedly picked up the merchandise and left the store.

In a shocking incident caught on camera, thieves stole $50,000 worth of goods from a Gucci store in California, United States, as per a report in Fox News. In the video doing rounds on the internet, a group of people wearing masks can be seen entering the store and pushing the security guard. They hurriedly picked up the merchandise and left the store. According to the police, the incident took place last week.

On October 5, while doing a second shift at the Valley Fair Mall, San Jose Police Department reserve officers were called to the scene of an organised retail theft at a high-end retailer, according to the authorities. The police, citing CCTV footage, said the robbers stole purses and other valuables and the crime was executed in less than a minute.

“One arrested after five masked men robbed the Gucci store at Valley Fair Mall on 10/5. PD says they got away with $50k worth of bags and merchandise.”



One of the suspects, Shawn Pruitt, a resident of Nevada, was taken into custody by a reserve officer. The 27-year-old is accused of resisting and punching the officer several times. Further, two purses were recovered from him. He was arrested on accusations of robbery, organised retail theft, assault on an officer, having a Nevada warrant out of his name, and possessing burglary tools.

Meanwhile, a group of at least 50 thieves conducted a bold smash-and-grab robbery at a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles on August 12. They managed to escape with approximately $100,000 worth of merchandise and the mob were dressed in hoodies and masks. They also used bear spray to assault the security guards. In a second such incident reported within a week, a "flash mob" stole clothes and merchandise worth $100,000 from a store in Los Angeles on August 15, as per a report in NBC News.

According to authorities, the "flash rob" took place when a group of 12 people wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts entered a clothing store on South La Brea Avenue. They also looted displays before fleeing in several vehicles, according to officials. The store has not been identified.