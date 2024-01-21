Video: US Cop Comforts Man Overwhelmed With Personal Struggles

Since being shared, it has amassed 69,000 views.

A heartwarming moment between a police officer from the United States and a man has been caught on camera and has garnered positive reactions online. The video shows a police officer comforting a man identified as "Joe" who was sitting by himself in his car during a snowstorm, overwhelmed with personal issues. The video showed how the police officer and his colleague heard the man who required some emotional support.

The video was originally shared in February last year and is being reshared on various social media platforms. While sharing the footage, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office quoted Ann Hood and said, "I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words." The department stated that Deputy Thorne and Deputy Parisek were called to a car that was parked on the side of the road. The caller was worried the driver might have fainted. The department also stated that in the interest of privacy, they "took out a lot of personal information" and are referring to the individual as "Joe."

They said,"Like most traffic stops, a second deputy arrived because he was in the area and that's what we do; we check on one another. Anyways, Joe explained to Deputy Thorne that he was headed to work and had to pull over because he was feeling down and just needed a break. He didn't want to hurt himself. He was upset and had multiple stressful issues making him feel overwhelmed."

The police department added that Deputy Thorne asked what he could do to help and the man stated that he could use a "hug". "That was all. A hug. Deputy Thorne was more than happy to help a fellow human and gave Joe a good strong hug as Joe was able to release some emotional tears," they said.

Further, both the cops, who were military veterans, sat with the man and shared "some stories, helpful remedies, encouragement, and even a laugh at the end." One of the cops also provided Jow with his contact information to help him when he was feeling emotionally overwhelmed. They also exchanged a last hug before going their separate ways.

"I'm a bail agent & this hits home hard! Sometimes, all someone needs is an ear/hug. This world is so quick to judge. If only more stopped to listen. Great job!" remarked a person.

"Thank you so much for doing that. Some of us live alone and hugs aren't around or available. Sometimes friends don't understand so we stay silent. Times are really tough right now for many," commented a person.

A third added, "Tears....Thank you all for your service and thank you for supporting our community. I'll be saying a prayer for this young man and keeping you all in my daily prayers."

"God bless all three men! Good to hear a helping story in the community. Sometimes we all need a hug, or have tears to shed. Great job officers!" added a person.

"This guys a great man. A lot of our deputies are veterans, these are some of the best we have in my opinion because they know!" said a Facebook user.