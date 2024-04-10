Video: United Airlines Pilot Caught Repairing Plane's Window Moments Before Takeoff

Fortunately, there were no issues with her flight and her plane landed safely in Dallas.

A passenger on board a United Airlines flight from Dallas to Denver was left shocked after seeing the plane's pilot replacing a window just before the aircraft took off. Kristin Gallant, who is a self-described toddler expert, shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed the flight's pilot fixing the interior side of one window, and trying to put it back into its slot.

''They are replacing a 'window' with all of us just chilling and sitting here waiting to take off?!?!?'' Ms Gallant wrote while sharing the video on her Instagram story on Sunday. In the video, the pilot is seen holding a window seal and putting it in place.

''I have so many questions. Is this our pilot?!? Should a pilot be replacing a f–king window?!?! Is this normal?!'' she added.

''Window did not fly off the plane. It's eclipse season y'all. Miracles can happen,'' she wrote after the plane made it safely to its destination.

After the clip surfaced online, a United representative told The Post, ''The video shows a ring of plastic called a bezel, which is cosmetic and not required for the safe operation of the aircraft.''

As of now, it is not clear what kind of plane was involved. However, the incident comes at a time when a series of aviation safety incidents have made headlines. Just recently, a terrifying video surfaced online showing the engine of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 ripping apart during takeoff. As a result, the plane had to undergo an emergency landing at Denver International Airport, 25 minutes after the flight took off.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a part of the aircraft called an engine cowling had detached and struck one of the plane's wing flaps. As per Reuters, US airline regulators have launched an investigation into the mishap.

In January this year, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft underwent an emergency landing in Portland when its door panel blew off mid-flight.