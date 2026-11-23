Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised a military operation in which Ukrainian forces sank a Russian warship at a port in Benghazi, Libya. He called the attack "exemplary" and said Ukraine used seven domestically made sea drones to carry it out.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the Russian Navy corvette Merkury was sunk in the attack in the early hours of Sunday. He said the ship was one of Russia's newest warships and was commissioned in 2023, during the ongoing war with Ukraine.

"Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk," Zelenskyy said. He also said Ukrainian forces would continue their operations in designated waters.

Zelenskyy said the operation damaged another Russian vessel, the dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Moscow allegedly used to transport weapons. A Ka-27 military helicopter aboard the warship was also destroyed.

A video shared on X showed Ukrainian sea drones moving towards the Russian warship before a huge explosion took place. Satellite images taken on Sunday also showed the Merkury partly underwater after the attack.

The warship, named Merkury, had stopped at Benghazi to refuel and collect supplies while returning to Russia, according to The Guardian. The officials from eastern Libya said that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched towards the vessel. At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two managed to hit the warship.

The strike took place in the Mediterranean Sea, more than 1,000 miles from southern Ukraine. Hours after the attack, another Russia-linked cargo ship, named Ascalon, was also hit by a sea drone off the coast of Benghazi. The vessel was reportedly carrying military supplies.

Libyan naval forces rescued the crew members of the cargo ship. The country's health ministry said some crew members had suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far. Russian authorities have also not issued an immediate response.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed "serious concern" over the two drone attacks. It called for "an immediate, independent and transparent investigation". The eastern Libyan authorities also condemned the suspected attacks, calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety.

"The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts," the authorities said.

Separately, a Russian cargo ship named Sparta II was hit by drones in the Baltic Sea on Saturday. The Finnish military said Ukraine was likely behind the attack. All 16 crew members were evacuated to another Russian ship. One crew member suffered minor injuries.

