Video: UK Activists Spray Orange Paint On Harrods Showroom In London

Just Stop Oil protesters on Thursday sprayed orange paint on the Harrods showroom in central London on Thursday. This incident marks the group's 20th consecutive day of action against new oil and gas. A video shared on Just Stop Oil's Twitter shows two protestors spraying orange paint on the windows of the luxury department store.

The windows of the store were entirely covered with orange paint. Posted on Thursday, the video has amassed more than 8,000 views on Twitter.

The activists also staged a sit-in protest on Knightsbridge with banners. According to Standard.co.uk, some activists even glued themselves to the road and locked themselves together.

The series of videos shared on Twitter further shows the agitators who sprayed the windows of the store led away by security staff. In another video, bystanders and officials are seen pulling protestors from the road while they refused to move.

🎨 At 9am today, 20 Just Stop Oil supporters stopped traffic on Knightsbridge in central London, demanding an end to new oil and gas. Two have also sprayed the outside of Harrods department store with orange paint. pic.twitter.com/zi0eeaoPu1 — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 20, 2022

Just Stop Oil's tweet reads, "BREAKING: HARRODS SPRAY PAINTED AND KNIGHTSBRIDGE BLOCKED At 9 am today, 20 Just Stop Oil supporters stopped traffic on Knightsbridge in central London, demanding an end to new oil and gas. Two have also sprayed the outside of Harrods department store with orange paint."

Another tweet reads, "Our Government is criminally incompetent & morally bankrupt. They are actively seeking to accelerate fossil fuel production, which will kill millions of people while failing to address the worst cost of living crisis this country has ever seen."

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that 17 people were arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway at Brompton Road, two were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, reported Standard.co.uk.

The road was reopened in both directions by midday after the police took them into custody.

Just Stop Oil has stepped up its campaign since the new UK government of Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to allow new drilling for offshore fossil fuels, to counter a surge in energy prices triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine.